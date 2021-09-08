Tactile Medical to expand home-based chronic care with acquisition of AffloVest
Sep. 08, 2021 4:48 PM ETTactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Further consolidating its position in home-based care for patients with chronic conditions, Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) has acquired the AffloVest respiratory therapy business from privately-held International Biophysics Corporation.
- A wearable, portable vest, AffloVest, is used to treat patients with chronic respiratory conditions by managing airway clearance.
- “The addition of AffloVest represents an ideal strategic fit for Tactile Medical as it aligns well with our focus of treating patients with underserved chronic conditions in the home,” remarked CEO Dan Reuvers.
- The company intends to finance the deal with a combination of cash and $55M of borrowings from an amended credit facility.
- The acquisition opens a $5B annual addressable market for Tactile Systems (TCMD), and AffloVest is expected to generate $17M in revenue for 2021, including $5.0M – 5.5M from the close of the transaction on Sep. 08 through the end of the year.
- By the end of year one post-closing, the acquisition is likely to be accretive to the company’s adjusted EBITDA excluding purchase accounting, non-cash amortization, and transaction costs, Tactile Systems (TCMD) said in a press release.
As of Q2 2021, Tactile Systems (TCMD) recorded $49.0M in cash and equivalents with no outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility.