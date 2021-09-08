Procept BioRobotics sets IPO terms valuing Fidelity-backed robotic-surgery firm at some $1B

  • Procept BioRobotics Corp. (PRCT) disclosed details Wednesday for an initial public offering that could value the Fidelity-backed robotic-surgery equipment maker at some $1B.
  • Procept wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to offer 5.5M shares of its stock at an expected $22-$24/range. The company is also granting underwriters the option to buy an extra 825,000 shares for overallotments.
  • All told, the company expects to have 41.2M shares outstanding following the initial public offering, or about 42M if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
  • That will value the firm at about $906.6M to $1B on a non-diluted basis, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters purchase and where the IPO prices within its expected range.
  • Plans call for Procept to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PRCT.”
  • The company expects to net $113.6M from the offering at a midpoint $23 a share, rising to $131.3M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options at that price. PRCT said that it intends to use the money for such things as research and development, product development and additional sales-and-marketing staff.
  • Procept (PRCT) sells the proprietary AquaBeam Robotic System, which can perform minimally invasive urologic surgery using a robotic arm. The system is currently focused on treating men with benign enlarged prostates, a problem that currently affects some 40M American males.
  • The company said the condition is the fourth most commonly diagnosed disease in older men, affected more than half of males in the 50s and 70% of those in their 60s.
  • PRCT said nine clinical studies and more than 100 peer-reviewed publications have endorsed its system, which the company has sold the 124 providers who’ve treated more than 5,500 patients to date.
  • “The AquaBeam Robotic System combines real-time image guidance, personalized treatment planning, automated robotic execution and heat-free waterjet ablation,” the company wrote in its S-1. “We believe [our] therapy addresses the compromise between safety and efficacy of alternative surgical interventions.”
  • PRCT’s major pre-IPO investors include not only Fidelity Investments, but also Cardinal Investment Co.’s CPMG unit and an entity affiliated with hedge fund Viking Global.
  • As for financials, the company wrote in its S-1 that the company’s revenues soared 555.8% year over year during 2021’s first half to reach some $15.7M. However, higher expenses meant that losses also rose 6.5% during the same period to hit $27.4M:

