Fall themes for media/cable point to sector picks and pans from Wells Fargo
- Wells Fargo likes the setup for media stocks this fall - and a new note covering its "back-to-school" themes for media and cable stocks points to factors including the direct-to-consumer pivot, broadband strength and cyclical recovery having an impact on the names.
- Starting with media content, the bank notes summer brought a "dearth" of new content and consumers spending more time on activities other than video - but "with temperatures cooling, vacations decelerating and Delta impacts obstinate - and a much stronger slate of new content - we see a return to engagement and streaming net add acceleration."
- Its favorite long ideas there in the second half are Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA); it's especially bullish on subscribers, expecting Netflix to log 4.5 million net adds in Q3, and 9.25 million in Q4, and ViacomCBS to hit 52 million SVOD subs by year-end.
- It's also favoring a couple of early 2022 ideas in Disney (NYSE:DIS), on Parks catalysts, and Fox (FOX, FOXA), due to sports betting - and says the best long-term idea at this level is Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), set to become a major media player as it merges with a spun-off WarnerMedia.
- Meanwhile Wells Fargo is "trending bearish" on companies that lack the scale to compete - namely AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) and Lions Gate (LGF.A, LGF.B) - as well as World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE), whose rights it says are highly susceptible to decisions made elsewhere: at Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox.
- Broadband has seen a longer subscriber runway thanks in part to government actions (and a lack of credible 5G alternatives), it says. Cable is "pretty unfettered" with the COVID-19 Delta variant extending work-from-home, though competition is increasing from fiber, fixed wireless and satellite, it says. The favorite there is Cable One (NYSE:CABO), due to rural service representing the "biggest greenfield."
- We're now more than nine months into a cyclical recovery (if you count from proven vaccine efficacy), and so for Wells Fargo's most cyclical coverage - Broadcast, Radio, Ad Agencies and Outdoor - its 2022 estimates are pretty close to 2019 levels. But its favorite cyclical ideas going forward are Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) and E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP).
- Rising rates pose a risk to the dividend stocks in the space, it says, like ad agencies; Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is most exposed to that risk. (On Seeking Alpha's Dividend pages, Omnicom gets an A+ for Dividend Consistency, but a C for Safety.)
- Then Wells Fargo turns to hot-or-not stocks: "Putting our opinions aside, let's talk investor interest." Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is garnering interest due to "bottoming sentiment, buyback, COVID beneficiary and app download data," while Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and to a lesser extent VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are troubled by a TV push at Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), and exiting a "strong summer for home screen ads."
- Radio is "troubled by auto inventories," and WWE has recaptured some interest after its Summer Slam. Meanwhile, ViacomCBS (VIAC, VIACA) is "well liked," Steven Cahall and team write, adding on that expectations are high for Disney (DIS) and "sentiment is in a funk until there's a big content hit." (Could Shang-Chi help?)