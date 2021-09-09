LyondellBasell eyes sale of Houston refinery, among largest in U.S.

  • LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) said today it is considering strategic options for its 268K bbl/day Houston crude oil refinery, including a potential sale.
  • The refinery, which Tudor Pickering Holt analysts value at $500M-$800M, produces transportation fuels as well as products such as lubricants and petroleum coke.
  • "While the Houston Refinery is a valuable, well-performing asset, we have long held the belief that it may be even more valuable as part of a larger refining system," CEO Bob Patel says.
  • "The problem is there are no buyers," Tudor Pickering Holt's Matthew Blair tells the Houston Chronicle, seeing Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) as the most logical fit but focused on debt reduction and renewable diesel growth.
  • Oil refineries have suffered during the pandemic as fuel demand plunged; several refiners are looking to sell their plants, including Phillips 66, which said last month it is seeking a buyer for its Alliance refinery in Louisiana.
