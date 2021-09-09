Certara prices equity offering at $31
- Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) has priced its public offering of shares of its common stock by the company and certain stockholders (selling stockholders) at $31.00/share, for gross proceeds of ~$139.5M.
- CERT and selling stockholders are offering 4.5M and 15.5M of shares, respectively.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M shares.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from shares sale by selling stockholders.
- Closing date is September 13.
