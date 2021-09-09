Certara prices equity offering at $31

Sep. 09, 2021 3:02 AM ETCertara, Inc. (CERT)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) has priced its public offering of shares of its common stock by the company and certain stockholders (selling stockholders) at $31.00/share, for gross proceeds of ~$139.5M.
  • CERT and selling stockholders are offering 4.5M and 15.5M of shares, respectively.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 3M shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from shares sale by selling stockholders.
  • Closing date is September 13.
  • Previously (Sept. 3): Certara readies stock offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.