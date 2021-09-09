Radius Global prices upsized $230M convertible notes offering
Sep. 09, 2021 3:16 AM ETRadius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (RADI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) has priced upsized offering of $230M of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026 in a private placement, from previous offering of $200M.
- Initial purchasers are granted an option to purchase up to an additional $34.5M of notes.
- The initial conversion rate will be 44.2087 shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to ~$22.62/share).
- Net proceeds will be for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions of real property interests, other business opportunities, capital expenditures, and working capital.
- Closing date is September 13, 2021.
