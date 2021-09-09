European stocks fall ahead of ECB meeting
Sep. 09, 2021 4:00 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments
- London -1.16%. Shares edge lower weighed down by commodity and financial stocks.
- Germany -0.70%. July trade balance €17.9B vs €13.6B prior.
- Exports rose +0.5% M/M, prior +1.3%. Imports fell -3.8% M/M, prior +0.6%.
- France -0.68%.
- Investors will be watching ECB meeting due today at 12:45 p.m. London time for hints on tapering plans and outlook on inflation and interest rate.
- On data front, latest report on U.S. weekly jobless claims data is set for release Thursday morning U.S. time.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.32%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.33%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%.
- Italy’s 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 0.76%.