European stocks fall ahead of ECB meeting

Sep. 09, 2021

  • London -1.16%. Shares edge lower weighed down by commodity and financial stocks.
  • Germany -0.70%. July trade balance €17.9B vs €13.6B prior.
  • Exports rose +0.5% M/M, prior +1.3%. Imports fell -3.8% M/M, prior +0.6%.
  • France -0.68%.
  • Investors will be watching ECB meeting due today at 12:45 p.m. London time for hints on tapering plans and outlook on inflation and interest rate.
  • On data front, latest report on U.S. weekly jobless claims data is set for release Thursday morning U.S. time.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.32%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.33%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.74%.
  • Italy’s 10-year yield was up less than a basis point at 0.76%.
