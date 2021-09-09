Hooker Furniture EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Sep. 09, 2021 6:23 AM ETHooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.62 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $162.52M (+24.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.42M.
- Press Release
- “Our Hooker Branded and Domestic Upholstery segments, where we have better ability to keep more product flowing and to ship from our significant US and Asia warehousing capacity is less challenged than Home Meridian, since Home Meridian ships primarily to larger customers via container and is more quickly impacted by factory shutdowns. Consequently, we expect our second-half net sales and income to be adversely affected by these challenges, particularly in our Home Meridian segment,” says Jeremy Hoff, chief executive officer and director of Hooker Furnishings.