Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot shows better neutralization breadth to VOCs
Sep. 09, 2021 6:28 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) announces results from third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- The findings suggest booster shot of CoronaVac can induce a better neutralization breadth to variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant, a rapid immunological memory response, and a long-lasting humoral response.
- Having a third dose of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective for COVID-19 prevention.
- Analysis of 171 complex structures of neutralizing antibodies identified structure-activity correlation and revealed ultrapotent, VOCs-resistant, and broad-spectrum patches.
- As part of this study, researchers also constructed immunogenic and mutational heat maps, which revealed a direct relationship between “hot” immunogenic sites and areas with high mutation frequencies.
- The above research provides a theoretical basis for a third dose of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.
- Recently, a study showed that Sinovac's COVID-19 booster shot reversed drop in antibody activities against Delta variant.