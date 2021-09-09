Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine booster shot shows better neutralization breadth to VOCs

Sep. 09, 2021 6:28 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments

Turkey Begins Covid-19 Vaccinations
Chris McGrath/Getty Images News

  • Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) announces results from third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • The findings suggest booster shot of CoronaVac can induce a better neutralization breadth to variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant, a rapid immunological memory response, and a long-lasting humoral response.
  • Having a third dose of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine is more effective for COVID-19 prevention.
  • Analysis of 171 complex structures of neutralizing antibodies identified structure-activity correlation and revealed ultrapotent, VOCs-resistant, and broad-spectrum patches.
  • As part of this study, researchers also constructed immunogenic and mutational heat maps, which revealed a direct relationship between “hot” immunogenic sites and areas with high mutation frequencies.
  • The above research provides a theoretical basis for a third dose of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Recently, a study showed that Sinovac's COVID-19 booster shot reversed drop in antibody activities against Delta variant.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.