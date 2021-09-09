Houlihan Lokey raises its offer to acquire GCA corporation to $599M
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is increasing the price to be paid in its tender offer to acquire GCA Corporation by ¥18 per share, for a new total of ¥1,398 ($12.71) per share and a total cash purchase price of ~¥65.9B (about $599.1M) vs. prior $591.0M.
- Earlier in the day, GCA announced that it was increasing its CY 2021 consolidated revenue forecast to ¥47.5 billion ($431.8 million). This is a 21.8% increase to its prior CY 2021 revenue outlook.
- The increase in HLI's total cash purchase price approximates the increase in GCA's revised forecast of its CY 2021 profit.
- Houlihan Lokey commenced the tender offer in Tokyo on August 4, 2021, to acquire all outstanding shares of GCA for ¥1,380 ($12.55) per share in cash and all stock options GCA (priced to net out applicable exercise prices).
- The transaction is unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies.
- The transaction is expected to be financed with cash on Houlihan Lokey’s balance sheet.
- The closing is subject to receiving certain regulatory approvals and the tender to Houlihan Lokey of shares representing at least two-thirds of GCA’s fully diluted outstanding common stock.
- The tender offer is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
