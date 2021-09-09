Leslie's called an undervalued retail pick by Stifel

  • Stifel starts off coverage on Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL) with a Buy rating.
  • Analyst W. Andrew Carter and team like LESL at the current share price with the retailer said to be undervalued the based on its advantaged long-term growth profile in the $11B pool and spa category.
  • Stifel expects Leslie's to generate FY23 revenue of over $1.5B and see 170 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion.
  • Shares of Leslie's are down 12.61% YTD.
  • Leslie's blasted past consensus estimates with its FQ3 earnings report.
