DSS invests $40 Million into American Pacific Bancorp

  • Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) signed a subscription agreement for a $40 million investment in American Pacific Bancorp.
  • Per the agreement, APB will issue 6,666,700 shares of its common stock to DSS at $6.00 per share.
  • Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS: “This investment represents a strong validation of APB’s business model, and this fresh injection of funds should significantly improve APB’s ability to execute its plans on an expedited basis.”
  • Previously (Sept. 8): Alset EHome International invests $15 million in Document Security Systems.
