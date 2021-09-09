DSS invests $40 Million into American Pacific Bancorp
- Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) signed a subscription agreement for a $40 million investment in American Pacific Bancorp.
- Per the agreement, APB will issue 6,666,700 shares of its common stock to DSS at $6.00 per share.
- Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS: “This investment represents a strong validation of APB’s business model, and this fresh injection of funds should significantly improve APB’s ability to execute its plans on an expedited basis.”
