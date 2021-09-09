Energy storage solutions company, Energy Vault to list on NYSE through Novus Capital II merger
Sep. 09, 2021 7:37 AM ETEnergy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SPAC, Novus Capital II (NYSE:NXU) and Energy Vault entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination wherein the combined company will be named Energy Vault and is expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbol, "GWHR".
- The transaction values the combined company at an implied pro-forma enterprise value of $1.1B.
- Post the business combination, the combined company is expected to receive up to $388M in gross cash proceeds from a combination of cash from a $100M committed stock PIPE and $288M in cash held in Novus' trust account.
- Under the transaction, Novus II has received $100M of commitments for a common stock PIPE which follows the recent raise of $100M in Series C capital by Energy Vault; included participation from Softbank, Vision Fund 1, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures.
- Net cash from the transaction is intended to be used to fund growth of the combined company and global deployment of Energy Vault’s breakthrough technologies.
- Transaction is expected to be completed, assuming satisfaction or waiver of such closing conditions, in 1Q22.
- Energy Vault will address a large, unmet need for an energy storage solution for intermittent renewable energy sources and enhanced grid resiliency as the world transitions away from fossil fuels.
- It has a strong pipeline of customer engagements, including eight executed agreements and letters of intent for 1.2 GW hours of energy storage capacity, with deployments planned to commenced in Q4 in U.S., followed by Europe, the Middle East and Australia in 2022.
- Novus Chairman Larry Paulson will join the post-closing board; he has 30+ years leadership roles experience in companies including Qualcomm, BrightPoint and Nokia.
- NXU shares trading 1.7% higher premarket