SoFi Technologies stock slips after Credit Suisse assigns Neutral rating
Sep. 09, 2021 7:47 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) falls 1.3% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo starts coverage of the neobank with a Neutral rating as he expects the company's more profitable lending operations to continue to subsidize the expansion of its Money and Invest products.
- "As a 'one-stop-shop' U.S. neobank, SoFi has repositioned itself to enable deposits, card accounts, and investing after being concentrated for much of the first decade of its existence," the analyst writes in a note to clients.
- The neobank offerings — Money and Invest — are currently losing money but experiencing high user growth, he points out. The company also has broader exposure to the neobank industry through its Galileo Technologies unit that provides core processing and issuer processing services to several prominent neo banks, like Chime, Robinhood and Wise.
- While Chiodo is bullish on the company's end market, management, and its opportunity to attract higher income consumers, "we initiate coverage with a Neutral rating, awaiting further signs of progress toward achieving the 2025 plan."
- Sets price target of $16.50, implying upside potential of 6.7% from Wednesday's close.
- The Neutral rating contrasts with the average SA Authors' rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 7 Bullish, 1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
