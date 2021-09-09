DraftKings launches online sports betting in Arizona
Sep. 09, 2021 7:47 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has launched DraftKings’ online Sportsbook in Arizona, following a successful launch of DraftKings’ daily fantasy product which experienced more than 90,000 contest entries in the first 12 days.
- This marks the 14th state in which the top-rated mobile sportsbook is available.
- “With the launch of our digital sportsbook coinciding with NFL kickoff, the busiest and most exciting time of the year for our company, we could not have imagined a better time to introduce Arizona’s sports fans to the DraftKings experience,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America.
- Earlier this year DraftKings announced plans for a premium retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale as part of an expanded agreement with the PGA TOUR.
- Yesterday, the company announced that it is adding a new game called DraftKings Rocket to its product suite.