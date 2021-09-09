DraftKings launches online sports betting in Arizona

Sep. 09, 2021

  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has launched DraftKings’ online Sportsbook in Arizona, following a successful launch of DraftKings’ daily fantasy product which experienced more than 90,000 contest entries in the first 12 days.
  • This marks the 14th state in which the top-rated mobile sportsbook is available.
  • “With the launch of our digital sportsbook coinciding with NFL kickoff, the busiest and most exciting time of the year for our company, we could not have imagined a better time to introduce Arizona’s sports fans to the DraftKings experience,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America.
  • Earlier this year DraftKings announced plans for a premium retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale as part of an expanded agreement with the PGA TOUR.
  • Yesterday, the company announced that it is adding a new game called DraftKings Rocket to its product suite.
