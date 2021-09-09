Clearside Biomedical expands XIPERE license agreement with Arctic Vision

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) has agreed to expand the territories covered by its exclusive license agreement with Arctic Vision for XIPERE to Include Australia, New Zealand, India and ASEAN Countries.
  • Under the terms of the amended agreement, Clearside will receive a total of $3M in upfront payments and is entitled to additional payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory and sales milestones in the newly added countries.
  • Clearside is entitled to receive tiered royalties of 10% to 12% based on annual net sales of ARVN001 in all territories covered by the amended agreement.
  • XIPERE or ARVN001 is a proprietary suspension of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide formulated for administration to the suprachoroidal space (SCS) using Clearside’s patented SCS Microinjector.
  • XIPERE is being investigated for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis.
  • In the U.S., Clearside’s New Drug Application for XIPERE is under review by the U.S. FDA, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of October 30, 2021.
  • Clearside is currently in discussions with other potential partners regarding licensing the rights to commercialize and develop XIPERE in the European Union, the United Kingdom, South America and Mexico.
