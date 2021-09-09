Freeline nabs Orphan Drug tag for FLT201 in U.S. and Europe for Gaucher disease
Sep. 09, 2021 8:09 AM ETFreeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FRLN) announces that both the FDA and European Commission (EC) have granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for FLT201 for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
- FRLN shares up 4% premarket at $4.20.
- Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
- In Europe, Orphan Drug status results in a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, protocol assistance, reduced regulatory, if approved.
- “The Company remains on track to initiate our Phase 1/2 dose-finding trial in Gaucher disease Type 1 before year end,” said Michael Parini, CEO. “We are enthusiastic about advancing this program, and we plan to share clinical data from the dose-finding trial at the right time in 2022.”
- Gaucher disease is a genetic disorder in which a fatty substance called glucosylceramide accumulates in macrophages in certain organs due to the lack of functional GCase.