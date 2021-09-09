Freeline nabs Orphan Drug tag for FLT201 in U.S. and Europe for Gaucher disease

Diagnosis Gaucher disease. Written medical report, which indicated neurological diagnosis Gaucher disease, surrounded by MRI of brain and reflex hammer on desk in doctor neurologist office
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FRLN) announces that both the FDA and European Commission (EC) have granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for FLT201 for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
  • Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
  • In Europe, Orphan Drug status results in a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, protocol assistance, reduced regulatory, if approved.
  • “The Company remains on track to initiate our Phase 1/2 dose-finding trial in Gaucher disease Type 1 before year end,” said Michael Parini, CEO. “We are enthusiastic about advancing this program, and we plan to share clinical data from the dose-finding trial at the right time in 2022.”
  • Gaucher disease is a genetic disorder in which a fatty substance called glucosylceramide accumulates in macrophages in certain organs due to the lack of functional GCase.
