Jacobs wins two-year contract for Abu Dhabi wastewater lab
Sep. 09, 2021 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) By: Preeti Singh
- Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy has awarded Jacobs (NYSE:J) a two-year project management contract for a wastewater laboratory.
- Under the contract, Jacobs will oversee project execution and the lab's design, engineering, procurement and construction. The engineering firm has expertise in wastewater-based epidemiology at treatment plants.
- The lab will screen for infectious diseases including COVID-19 and is set to begin operations by 2022. It will use real-time data to monitor infectious diseases and other health conditions.
- Patrick Hill, Executive Vice President and President, Jacobs People & Places Solutions, said: "This project will help empower public health officials and the Abu Dhabi community by using evidence-based tools, like artificial intelligence, to screen wastewater for pathogens, pollutants and other indicators of human health."