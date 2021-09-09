Jacobs wins two-year contract for Abu Dhabi wastewater lab

Sep. 09, 2021 8:12 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Abu Dhabi's Department of Energy has awarded Jacobs (NYSE:J) a two-year project management contract for a wastewater laboratory.
  • Under the contract, Jacobs will oversee project execution and the lab's design, engineering, procurement and construction. The engineering firm has expertise in wastewater-based epidemiology at treatment plants.
  • The lab will screen for infectious diseases including COVID-19 and is set to begin operations by 2022. It will use real-time data to monitor infectious diseases and other health conditions.
  • Patrick Hill, Executive Vice President and President, Jacobs People & Places Solutions, said: "This project will help empower public health officials and the Abu Dhabi community by using evidence-based tools, like artificial intelligence, to screen wastewater for pathogens, pollutants and other indicators of human health."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.