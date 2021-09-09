GT Biopharma issued two new patents covering TriKE platform technologies
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued 2 new patents covering the company's TriKE platform technologies.
- "The granting of these patents provide us the necessary protection to continue to expand our clinical development path forward," CEO Anthony Cataldo said.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.
- The company had posted interim results from a Phase 1 trial for its recombinant fusion protein conjugate, GTB-3550 in the treatment of high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in June.