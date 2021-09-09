E-commerce firm Packable agrees to go public through deal with SPAC Highland Transcend
Sep. 09, 2021 By: Joshua Fineman
- E-commerce company Packable agreed to go public through a deal with SPAC Highland Transcend Partners I (NYSE:HTPA) in a deal that values the combined company at enterprise value of $1.55B.
- Packable, which is backed by PE firm Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), expects to add about $434M to its balance sheet through the transaction, according to a statement. This includes a $180M PIPE with investors including Fidelity Management, Lugard Road, Luxor Capital, Park West Asset and Morningside.
- The deal is expected to close in several months. Upon completion of the transaction, Packable is expected to be listed on NYSE under the ticker symbol “PKBL.”
- Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, a business that started out as a single brick-and-mortar pharmacy, has evolved into a platform that connects consumers to health, beauty and wellness brands on popular online marketplaces including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlyle invested more than $250M in the company in November.
- Pharmapacks has formed partnerships with consumer brands across e-commerce marketplaces in North America, including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, Google and Facebook.
- The combined company will have a pro forma ownership of approximately 71% existing shareholders, 19% SPAC and founder shares and 11% PIPE and convert investors.
JPMorgan is serving as financial advisor to Packable, with Cooley LLP acting as legal advisor to Packable. Goldman is serving as financial advisor to Highland Transcend (HTPA).
- In June Bloomberg reported that Michael Klein-backed SPAC Churchill Capital V (NYSE:CCV) was in talks to take third-party e-commerce seller Thrasio public in a deal that could value the firm at more than $2b. The valuation could even reach more than $10B for Thrasio, which is backed by PE firm Advent International.