DAVIDsTEA expands presence with “store-within-a-store” concept in 110 Rexall pharmacies
Sep. 09, 2021 DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)
- DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) has expanded availability of its tea sachets, pre-packs and samplers in over 110 Rexall pharmacies, a leading Canadian drugstore operator.
- The addition of 69 more locations in Rexall stores in Canada this September will help to further strengthen company's brand recognition across the country.
- “DAVIDsTEA’s expansion to 115 Rexall locations is just the beginning. We see this as phase 1 of our expanded wholesale distribution footprint in a post-COVID consumer environment,” said Frank Zitella, President and Chief Financial and Operating Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “As we look for new and innovative ways to accelerate revenue beyond our growing e-commerce business supported by our 18 flagship stores, we are confident we will secure and reinforce our position as leading tea merchants.”