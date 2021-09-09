NeoPhotonics loses bear as Raymond James models laser market share
Sep. 09, 2021 8:19 AM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After modeling the ZR transceiver market and its players, Raymond James upgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Analyst Simon Leopold says industry checks show NeoPhotonics in fourth place in the ZR transceiver market, behind Cisco, Inphi and Ciena. However, NeoPhotonics should take a majority of the lasers market, boosting profitability.
- Leopold doesn't think the company is an M&A target, which keeps him on the sidelines rather than a bullish call.
- NeoPhotonics shares are up nearly 1% in pre-market trading to $9.47.
- The company has a Bullish average Wall Street analysts rating among the 11 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.