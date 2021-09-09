RH is still a Buy at BofA with it set up as a dominant brand in the high-end market
Sep. 09, 2021 8:19 AM ETRH (RH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bank of America says it remains bullish on RH's (NYSE:RH) ability to grow sales and earnings over the next several years on a favorable macro backdrop, a large international growth opportunity and continued premiumization of the brand and pricing. The competitive positioning for RH is also seen as a positive.
- "We continue to see outsized growth for RH. High-end home turnover is elevated, which should provide a tailwind to growth well into 2022. RH is the dominant brand in the high-end furniture market where it enjoys pricing power, scale and a large opportunity to take share from smaller rivals, particularly as it attracts new designers to its platform."
- Shares of RH are up 2.35% premarket to $688.40 following the retailer's earnings report.