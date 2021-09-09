ECB preps for reducing asset purchases under emergency program
- In its latest monetary policy decision, the European Central Bank's Governing Council says favorable financing conditions can be maintained with "a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the pandemic emergency purchase program than in the the previous two quarters."
- The central bank keeps its interest rates unchanged at 0.00% for main refinancing operations, 0.25% for its marginal lending facility, and -0.5% for it deposit facility. Rates will stay at those rates or lower levels until it sees inflation reaching 2% ahead of the end of its projection horizon and staying there.
- Net purchases under its asset purchase program will remain at €20B per month.
- Under the emergency purchase program, the Governing Council will "purchase flexibly according to market conditions and with a view to preventing a tightening of financing conditions that is inconsistent with countering the downward impact of the pandemic on the projected path of inflation."
- The Stoxx Europe 600 pares its decline to 0.1%; Invescoo CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) falls 0.2% in premarket trading.
- Other ETFs to watch: VGK, FEZ, EUO
- Earlier, European stocks fall ahead of ECB meeting.