KKR invests $40M in Jet Edge International
Sep. 09, 2021 8:24 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has agreed to invest $40M in preferred equity in Ohio-based Jet Edge International, global leader in full-service private aviation responsible for operating the largest fleet of Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft available for charter in U.S.
- It is managing the investment through its credit funds and accounts focused on asset-based finance opportunities.
- The investment, which will support fleet expansions, follows KKR’s $150M credit investment in the company announced earlier this year.
- "At a time when the private aviation industry is experiencing historically high demand, the Jet Edge team continues to impress us with its innovative solutions to age-old inefficiencies and strong operational execution," Partner Dan Pietrzak commented.
- Jet Edge reported 1,800% Y/Y growth in new member acquisitions over the past 12 months; it has also recorded $100M+ in membership deposits.