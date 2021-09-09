XP acquires minority stake in Virgo
Sep. 09, 2021 8:26 AM ETXP Inc. (XP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- XP (NASDAQ:XP), a Brazilian financial services firm, has acquired a minority stake in Virgo, which specializes in capital markets services and financial solutions.
- The investment is part of XP's efforts to become the largest solution provider for small and medium companies in Brazil. Virgo's governance structure and operational independence will remain unchanged.
- Virgo will use the investment funding to accelerate development of its capital markets access marketplace for small and medium companies in Brazil. It will also build up its teams, new product development and technology investments.
- The Virgo Financial Solutions marketplace, which connects investors to borrowers, will benefit from the new product development, adding to its operating capabilities across different debt and equity instruments. The platform will also have proprietary monitoring capabilities and real-time information access. Virgo's securitization platform too will benefit from the investment.
- Bruno Constantino, XP’s Chief Financial Officer, said: "XP's minority stake acquisition in Virgo is another step into positioning XP Inc. as the largest entrepreneurship ecosystem in Brazil. We are accelerating our plan to provide solutions to the SMB universe and contributing to the development of the capital markets in Brazil."