Xenetic Bio secures new U.S. patent for CAR T platform technology

Sep. 09, 2021 8:40 AM ETXenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The USPTO has issued Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16/983,491 entitled, "Articles and Methods Directed to Personalized Therapy of Cancer," covering the co-administration of XCART-derived CAR T cells together with a personalized vaccine designed to enhance the effectiveness of the CAR T therapy.
  • The U.S. patent scheduled to issue from this application will expire in 2038.
  • The XCART technology platform is a differentiated approach to personalized CAR T lymphoma therapy targeting tumor-specific neoantigens, common to both normal and malignant B-cells.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.