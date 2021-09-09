Xenetic Bio secures new U.S. patent for CAR T platform technology
Sep. 09, 2021 8:40 AM ETXenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The USPTO has issued Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16/983,491 entitled, "Articles and Methods Directed to Personalized Therapy of Cancer," covering the co-administration of XCART-derived CAR T cells together with a personalized vaccine designed to enhance the effectiveness of the CAR T therapy.
- The U.S. patent scheduled to issue from this application will expire in 2038.
- The XCART technology platform is a differentiated approach to personalized CAR T lymphoma therapy targeting tumor-specific neoantigens, common to both normal and malignant B-cells.