Repligen launches new protein ligand for antibody drug purification

Sep. 09, 2021 9:05 AM ETRepligen Corporation (RGEN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay or ELISA plate
jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Navigo Proteins GmbH have finished development and validation of a novel protein A ligand that addresses challenges associated with the purification of pH sensitive antibodies and Fc-fusion proteins.
  • The ligand, NGL-Impact® A Hi ph, has demonstrated lower levels of aggregate formation during Protein A elution.
  • Repligen says that Protein A affinity ligands are a critical component of Protein A chromatography media that enable the affinity purification of monoclonal antibody-based biologic drugs.
  • Last week, Repligen extended a long-term supply management agreement with Cytiva through 2025.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.