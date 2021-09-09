Repligen launches new protein ligand for antibody drug purification
Sep. 09, 2021 By: Jonathan Block
- Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) and Navigo Proteins GmbH have finished development and validation of a novel protein A ligand that addresses challenges associated with the purification of pH sensitive antibodies and Fc-fusion proteins.
- The ligand, NGL-Impact® A Hi ph, has demonstrated lower levels of aggregate formation during Protein A elution.
- Repligen says that Protein A affinity ligands are a critical component of Protein A chromatography media that enable the affinity purification of monoclonal antibody-based biologic drugs.
- Last week, Repligen extended a long-term supply management agreement with Cytiva through 2025.