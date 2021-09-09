Elio Motors aims to produce electric version 3-wheeler
Sep. 09, 2021 9:05 AM ETElio Motors, Inc. (ELIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Elio Motors (OTCPK:ELIO) intends to produce an electric version of their three-wheeled vehicle.
- The company said the decision is based on the change in consumer demand and finance markets' new appetite for electric vehicles.
- The Elio-E model has a targeted base at $14.9K.
- The company initially wanted to develop a gas-powered option but has opted to first develop an electric powered Elio-E and get it into production.
- The company plans to potentially launch the Elio-G for consumers looking for a gas powered alternative.
- "The market has changed, and investors and consumers are looking for innovative, environmentally conscious, low cost electric vehicles, and we have a great option that will appeal to a very large under-served market," said Elio CEO Paul Elio.