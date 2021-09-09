Byrna Technologies raises annual revenue outlook, provides Q3 preliminary result
Sep. 09, 2021 9:06 AM ETByrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) raises its full year revenue guidance to $40-$42M from the prior guidance of $38-$41M, reflecting a growth of approximately 146% at the mid-point of the range.
- The company announces its preliminary results for Q3 ahead of Byrna's Analyst Day to be held today.
- Q3 revenue is expected to be $8.7M, representing an increase of 107% from 3Q20 revenue of $4.2M. Excluding the one-time adjustment of $0.3M, revenue is to be ~$9M bringing the year-to-date revenue to $31M.
- This anticipated increase was driven primarily by higher e-commerce sales (excluding sales associated with the Amazon e-commerce sales platform, which launched at the very end of Q3 FY 2021), increased dealer / distributor sales, higher international sales, and higher sales to law enforcement, report.
- Gross profit margin is expected to moderate in Q3 due to the projected increase in lower margin domestic and international dealer sales, while Q4 gross margin is expected to tick back up.
- "Our expected strong revenue performance in the third quarter and improved full year outlook reflect Byrna's expanded portfolio of non-lethal personal security products, an elevated brand profile, and ongoing investments designed to advance our long-term growth strategy. We look forward to discussing the many facets of Byrna's growth strategy at our Analyst Day," says CEO Bryan Ganz.
