Hyzon Motors gains on order of 500 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles from Shanghai Logistics company
Sep. 09, 2021 9:12 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) +7% premarket on signing MoU with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co., ltd for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks.
- As per the non-binding MoU, the initial order of 100 vehicles is expected before the end of 2021 while the other 400 vehicles will be ordered in 2022.
- "Hydrogen fuel cell technology has been adopted more quickly in China than in the rest of the world," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "This allows Hyzon to begin the critical work of decarbonizing the environment, while building experience, capacity, and expertise which will be applied globally."