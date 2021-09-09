BlackRock's Rick Rieder: Time has come for Fed to taper, interest rates will remain low

Sep. 09, 2021 9:37 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit
Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock, said Thursday that "time has come" for the Federal Reserve to back off from its emergency-stimulus programs by beginning to taper its asset-purchase program.
  • However, even though he sees tapering in the near future, Rieder told CNBC that interest rates would likely remain low "for a long time," as the central bank will delink decisions related to asset purchases from its rate-hike decisions.
  • The BlackRock executive argued that the Fed should cut back its stimulus because central-bank policy acts largely on demand, while the issues facing the current economy focus more on supply.
  • Rieder contended that the main economic challenges currently come from lingering COVID risks and from supply shortages.
  • "[Monetary policy] modulates demand. None of those factors are affected by monetary policy," he said.
  • Rather, Rieder contended that "there's an input problem in the system" that needs to work itself out over time.
  • Commenting on the current bond market, Rieder said that "the real rate is just priced wrong" given the current economy, because of the Fed's continued intervention.
  • Turning to the cryptocurrency market, Rieder said he held a small amount of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) because he sees more people moving into the market over time. However, he did not view it as a core asset like stocks or bonds, citing the volatility of the crypto space.
  • As for monetary policy, the Fed isn't the only central bank trying to figure out how to ease its emergency-stimulus programs. Early Thursday, the European Central Bank announced that it would be reducing its own asset-purchasing program.
