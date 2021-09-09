Dosing underway in Sio Gene's Phase 1/2 study of AAV9 gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis
Sep. 09, 2021 9:24 AM ETSio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announces dosing of the first Type I, or early infantile, patient in the low-dose cohort of its Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.
- No serious adverse events related to AXO-AAV-GM1 have been observed following the administration of GM1 gene therapy, and additional screening and enrollment of Type I patients is ongoing.
- The company expects to report 12-month topline safety, biomarker, and clinical data from the Type II low-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 in October 2021.
- GM1 gangliosidosis is a progressive and fatal pediatric lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene that cause impaired production of the β-galactosidase enzyme.
- In May this year, SIOX reported beneficial effect of AAV9 gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis in children.