Dosing underway in Sio Gene's Phase 1/2 study of AAV9 gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis

Sep. 09, 2021 9:24 AM ETSio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announces dosing of the first Type I, or early infantile, patient in the low-dose cohort of its Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, an adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis.
  • No serious adverse events related to AXO-AAV-GM1 have been observed following the administration of GM1 gene therapy, and additional screening and enrollment of Type I patients is ongoing.
  • The company expects to report 12-month topline safety, biomarker, and clinical data from the Type II low-dose cohort of AXO-AAV-GM1 in October 2021.
  • GM1 gangliosidosis is a progressive and fatal pediatric lysosomal storage disorder caused by mutations in the GLB1 gene that cause impaired production of the β-galactosidase enzyme.
  • In May this year, SIOX reported beneficial effect of AAV9 gene therapy for GM1 gangliosidosis in children.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.