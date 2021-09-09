Alliance Data Systems says business activity, credit metrics improve in Q3
Sep. 09, 2021 9:48 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alliance Data Systems' (NYSE:ADS) reports continued improvement in business activity and credit card metrics in its Q3 business update. Full-year 2021 guidance, though, implies a contraction in revenue and average receivables, in line with previous guidance issued in July.
- The company expects average receivables to head lower to mid-single-digit territory compared with $16.4M in FY 2020.
- Targets year-end receivables to be in line with year-end 2020, with credit sales up double-digits in 2021.
- It also sees total revenue down to low-single-digits in FY 2021 vs. $4.52M in 2020; analysts had already figured in lower revenue for the year with a consensus estimate of $4.35B.
- Total expenses, excluding provision for loan loss, is expected to be flat relative to FY 2020 expenses of $2.9M.
- Projects FY 2021 net loss rate to decline to the low 5% range, improving from 6.6% in FY 2020.
- In Q3 of this year, ADS's LoyaltyOne business has seen modest sequential improvement as Delta variant delays further recovery, the company said.
- Payment rates also remain elevated but it expects the rate to move lower over time.
- LoyaltyOne spinoff remains on track for Q4 of this year.
- In May, Alliance Data Systems targeted high-single-digit annual receivables, exceeding $20B in 2023.