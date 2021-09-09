Syneos Health partners with Ride Health to improve clinical trial recruitment
Sep. 09, 2021 9:31 AM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Syneos Health (SYNH +0.4%) announces a strategic partnership with Ride Health to offer non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) to clinical trial participants.
- The collaboration will enable a comprehensive transportation program for Syneos Health trials in the U.S., with a goal of expanding access, reducing burden and improving retention for patients while accelerating clinical trial recruitment for sponsors.
- Additionally, Syneos Health made a minority investment in Ride Health as part of the strategic relationship.
- In 2020, Syneos Health acquired U.K.-based Illingworth Research Group, which included PatientGo, an in-house patient concierge service.