ZoomInfo buys data orchestration firm, RingLead

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background
Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • RingLead is a comprehensive data quality management tool that automates sales, marketing, and revenue operations throughout the customer life cycle.
  • RingLead’s subscribers benefit from its SaaS, a user-friendly, intuitive, and codeless interface that allows them to acquire and merge data from multiple third-party providers.
  • The commercial terms were not revealed.
  • The acquisition of RingLead tightens the connection between the intelligence and engagement layers within the ZoomInfo platform, allowing clients to convert additional leads into revenue more efficiently.
  • The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the full year 2021 financial results for ZoomInfo.
