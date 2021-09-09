ZoomInfo buys data orchestration firm, RingLead
Sep. 09, 2021 9:34 AM ETZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)By: SA News Team
- RingLead is a comprehensive data quality management tool that automates sales, marketing, and revenue operations throughout the customer life cycle.
- RingLead’s subscribers benefit from its SaaS, a user-friendly, intuitive, and codeless interface that allows them to acquire and merge data from multiple third-party providers.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- The acquisition of RingLead tightens the connection between the intelligence and engagement layers within the ZoomInfo platform, allowing clients to convert additional leads into revenue more efficiently.
- The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the full year 2021 financial results for ZoomInfo.