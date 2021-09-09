TEGNA authorizes use of $300M share buyback program by 2022

Sep. 09, 2021 9:41 AM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) said its previously announced $300M share buyback program is expected to be completed by year-end 2022, one year earlier than planned.
  • The company's board is also assessing the scope of a subsequent share buyback program, following completion of the existing program.
  • "We are executing our long-term strategy which continues to generate strong free cash flow, underpinned by high-margin, durable subscription and political revenues. Improving subscriber trends and multi-year distribution agreements also provide clear line of sight into future cash flows, which are also benefitted by the continued strong growth at our industry-leading OTT advertising platform, Premion,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO.
