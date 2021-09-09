T2 Biosystems to consolidate and expand facilities in Massachusetts to accommodate growth
Sep. 09, 2021 9:40 AM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- On Thursday, T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) announced its plans to consolidate its existing facilities and expand into a newly leased facility in Billerica, Massachusetts, as the company attempts to meet the current and future growth.
- During the second half of 2022, the company expects to complete the consolidation of its current operations in Lexington, MA, and Wilmington, MA, into a 70,000 sq. ft. facility in Billerica, MA.
- Commenting on the move, John Sperzel, CEO of T2 Biosystems (TTOO), said the new facility would bring cost savings and efficiency for the company along with advantages in the recruitment and retention of “outstanding talent in the highly competitive Massachusetts life science space.”
- In Q2 2021, T2 Biosystems (TTOO) managed to more than double its top-line from the previous year.