Chevron agrees on framework for equity interest in ACES Delta
Sep. 09, 2021 9:40 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has agreed on a framework to acquire an equity stake in ACES Delta, a joint venture for hydrogen production, storage and transport.
- ACES Delta is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development, and owns the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES) hydrogen development project. It is located in Delta, Utah next to the Intermountain Power Plant, which will switch to green hydrogen for electricity generation.
- The venture also anticipates future projects including green hydrogen supply expansion to other Western US states and building up hydrogen infrastructure for regional hydrogen production, storage and transport.
- Chevron is working on hydrogen and supporting technologies through its Chevron New Energies unit, which entered the arrangement to join ACES Delta. A day earlier it entered into a collaboration agreement with Caterpillar to develop hydrogen demonstration projects in transportation and stationary power applications.
- Jeff Gustavson, President of Chevron New Energies, comment: "The potential to partner with Mitsubishi Power and Magnum Development on the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project presents an exciting opportunity that would bring together our unique strengths and would provide a scalable platform to supply our customers with affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy."
- Chevron is currently negotiating with Magnum and Mitsubishi Power definitive documentation outlining its participation in ACES Delta.