C3 AI stock on watch ahead of conference presentations

Sep. 09, 2021

  • C3 AI (NYSE:AI) has two conference appearances in the coming days that could help shares recover from last week's soft fiscal first-quarter earnings report.
  • On Friday, the company will present at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference starting at 9:20 AM Eastern.
  • On Monday, C3 is scheduled for the Piper Sandler Virtual Global Technology Conference starting at 12 PM Eastern.
  • C3 shares are down nearly 64% year-to-date after riding a post-IPO rally late last year. The stock shaved off another 2% in the past week following an earnings report and guidance that fell largely in-line with Wall Street estimates.
