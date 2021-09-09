Allegiant Travel reports load factor of 74.2% in August. Q3 capacity to be up roughly 13.5%
Sep. 09, 2021 9:42 AM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel (ALGT +0.7%) reports total system passengers -5.6% to 1.185M vs. August 2019 and rose 86.3% Y/Y.
- Scheduled service revenue passenger miles -2.5% to 1.02M vs. August 2019 and +89.1% Y/Y.
- Scheduled load factor increased 30,100 bps Y/Y to 74.2%.
- Total system capacity increased 12.4% Y/Y to 1.41B available seat miles during the month.
- Departures grew 12.2% for the month.
- The estimated average fuel cost per gallon was $2.18 for the month.
- The company expects Q3 capacity to be up roughly 13.5% vs. 2019, a 4.5% reduction from initial expectations.
- Total operating revenue to grow between 3% to 5% vs. 2019 levels vs. previous expectation of +3.5% to +7.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin to be between 16% to 18%.
- Most of the airline stocks are down today following cut in Q3 revenue and capacity expectations due to lighter demand.