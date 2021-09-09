Dosing underway in Alector's Phase 2 AL001 study in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

  • Alector (ALEC -1.5%) announces that the first participant has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AL001 in people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who carry a C9orf72 mutation.
  • AL001 is being developed in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). ALS is a fatal, progressive neurodegenerative disorder.
  • The Phase 2 trial is expected to enroll approx. 45 adult participants.
  • The primary endpoint of the study is safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of AL001, including plasma and cerebrospinal fluid progranulin levels.
  • In July 2021, Alector collaborated with GSK to co-develop AL001 for a range of neurodegenerative diseases, including FTD, ALS, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
