Willis Towers Watson outlines growth strategy, targets $4B return to shareholders through buyback

Willis Towers Watson Canada office in Toronto.
  • At its Investor Day, Willis Towers Watson (WLTW +4.0%) outlined its strategy to drive long-term growth - grow at or above market in priority areas, simplify business to increase agility and effectiveness.
  • "We are committed to a disciplined capital allocation policy, beginning with a plan to return $4B+ to shareholders through share buybacks by FY22," president and future CEO Carl Hess commented.
  • It also seeks to transform operations to drive savings while enhancing client and colleague experiences; it plans to drive $300M+ in expected cost reductions thereby contributing 300 bps of margin improvement toward a FY24 margin target.
  • In its 3-year financial targets:
  1. Achieve adjusted EPS of at least $18-21 per share.
  2. It targets to grow revenues to $10B+ by delivering growth in the mid-single digit range or greater.
  3. Improve margins to 24-25% through $300M+ net run-rate savings driven by transformation and efficiency initiatives, as well as operating leverage.
  4. Generate higher free cash flow conversion to deliver $5-6B in free cash flow; combined with after-tax proceeds from the Willis Re divestiture and current cash balances will give the company $10-11B of available cash by 2024.
  5. It targets to execute $4B+ in share buybacks during fiscal years 2021-2022.
