Logiq launches mobile payment option for driver psychological tests in Indonesia
Sep. 09, 2021 9:50 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ), a fintech solutions provider, has launched an exclusive mobile payment service for mandatory driver license psychological tests in Indonesia.
- The launch of the payment solution comes after Logiq announced its partnership in June with Mentalku, the sole government-licensed provider of these psychological tests. Mentalku administered ~17M tests in 2020.
- Logiq has integrated its AtozPay mobile payment solution into the Mentalku mobile app as part of an initial pilot for the new mobile payment service. AtozPay will initially be available at payment terminals in Mentalku testing centers across East Java.
- The Mentalku app offers virtual counselling, digital testing and telemedicine services as well, all of which can be paid via the AtozPay integrated payment gateway.
- Brent Suen, president of Logiq, said: "This launch represents the first time electronic payments can be made within Mentalku's mobile app or at their testing center terminals. Following the initial pilot program, we plan to expand the payment services to Mentalku testing facilities throughout Indonesia beginning in 2022. The full roll out will include additional commercial features and services, such as mobile airtime and data top-up, e-money, general payments, and deliveries."