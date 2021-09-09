Verizon, NFL sign 10-year partnership; dropping streaming rights

Sep. 09, 2021 9:55 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

2013 Consumer Electronics Show Highlights Newest Technology
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.