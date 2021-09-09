Verizon, NFL sign 10-year partnership; dropping streaming rights
Sep. 09, 2021 9:55 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Verizon (VZ -0.2%) and the National Football League have extended their relationship with a 10-year, $1B marketing partnership that makes the carrier an official technology partner, and the NFL's official 5G network.
- But along the way, it's dropping live streaming of NFL games to mobile devices, a move of a piece with its divestment of Verizon Media to focus on networks over content.
- Verizon's five-year streaming deal with the NFL from December 2017 had renewed its right to stream NFL games but gave up exclusive rights, and now it's out altogether.
- With the NFL season launching tonight, Verizon says its 5G Ultra Wideband service is now live in "select parts" of 25 stadiums.
- And "over the next decade, Verizon and the NFL will utilize 5G to unlock advancements that could have the ability to impact management, scouting, training, health and safety and game day operations."
- That includes such features as using LIDAR with Verizon 5G Edge so venue owners can gain real-time information on crowd patterns to improve people flow.
- And Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, home to Super Bowl LVI, is Verizon's largest 5G stadium build to date, it notes.