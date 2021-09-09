MeiraGTx posts new data from AAV5-RPGR X-linked retinitis pigmentosa study

  • MeiraGTx (MGTX +0.7%) announces new data from an early-stage trial of AAV5-RPGR for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).
  • Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of inherited retinal diseases characterized by progressive retinal degeneration and vision loss.
  • Ten adult males aged 18-30 years with RPGR-associated XLRP were enrolled in the dose escalation study, where retinal function was assessed through 12 months post-treatment.
  • Changes in mean retinal sensitivity (MS) and the volumetric analysis of the central 30 degrees of the retinal field (V30), were examined up to 48 months pre-intervention (MGT011) and 12 months post-intervention (MGT009).
  • For the intermediate dose escalation cohort ((N=4)), intervention with AAV5-RPGR therapy in the poorer- seeing eye altered the course of natural disease progression.
  • At 12 months post-intervention, MS and V30 in the treated eye were similar to levels observed 24 months pre-intervention, while the untreated eye showed a continued downward trajectory.
