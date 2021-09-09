Hartford Financial gains as analyst sees potential for activists after underperformance
Sep. 09, 2021 9:57 AM ETThe Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG)TRV, CBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) rose 2.1% after a Credit Suisse analyst said that the insurer may attract activist investors as its performance lags peers.
- Activists could see potential 50% plus returns if the company is sold entirely or it could divest its "gem" Group Benefits business and/or its Mutual Funds unit, according to Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman. He raised his price target to $93 from $82 and the stock remains an outperform.
- "We think highly of CEO Chris Swift (who we’ve known for many years) and his team," Kligerman wrote in a note. "But, lagging multiples could attract interest from activist investors, as there does not appear to be an operational reason for the lag."
- Kligerman points out that HIG trades at 9.9x 2022 earnings, while P&C peers Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) trade at 13x-plus. He believes that the Group Benefits business deserves as 13x multiple and Mutual Funds warrants an 11x.
- The analyst's comments come after Chubb (CB) walked away from bidding for Hartford (HIG) in late April after the insurer turned down Chubb's $70/share proposal.
- In late July the Chubb CEO said his acquisition appetite hasn't `diminished whatsoever' after aborted Hartford bid.