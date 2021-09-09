Hartford Financial gains as analyst sees potential for activists after underperformance

Hartford skyline and Founders Bridge at dusk
Ultima_Gaina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) rose 2.1% after a Credit Suisse analyst said that the insurer may attract activist investors as its performance lags peers.
  • Activists could see potential 50% plus returns if the company is sold entirely or it could divest its "gem" Group Benefits business and/or its Mutual Funds unit, according to Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kligerman. He raised his price target to $93 from $82 and the stock remains an outperform.
  • "We think highly of CEO Chris Swift (who we’ve known for many years) and his team," Kligerman wrote in a note. "But, lagging multiples could attract interest from activist investors, as there does not appear to be an operational reason for the lag."
  • Kligerman points out that HIG trades at 9.9x 2022 earnings, while P&C peers Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV) trade at 13x-plus. He believes that the Group Benefits business deserves as 13x multiple and Mutual Funds warrants an 11x.
  • The analyst's comments come after Chubb (CB) walked away from bidding for Hartford (HIG) in late April after the insurer turned down Chubb's $70/share proposal.
  • In late July the Chubb CEO said his acquisition appetite hasn't `diminished whatsoever' after aborted Hartford bid.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.