AzurRx to initiate patient recruitment in Part 2 of mid-stage FW-1022 study in COVID-19

Sep. 09, 2021 9:58 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX +1.3%) announces that an independent data monitoring committee (DMC) approved initiating patient enrollment in Part 2 of the ongoing RESERVOIR Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating FW-1022 as a treatment for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections.
  • Review of interim safety data concluded with favorable recommendation to continue RESERVOIR trial as planned.
  • During Part 2, the trial will enroll up to 150 patients and focus on demonstrating the efficacy of FW-1022 in clearing the COVID virus from the GI tract and expanding previous safety observations.
  • Topline study data are expected during Q1 2022.
  • FW-1022 is a proprietary, oral, tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed to remove SARS-CoV-2 virus from GI tract.
  • Recently, AZRX submitted IND application for proprietary formulations of niclosamide in U.S.
