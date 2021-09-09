Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing raises $3.1B for its latest fund
Sep. 09, 2021 10:11 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Real Estate Investing raises ~$3.1B for North Haven Real Estate Fund X Global (G10), surpassing its original fundraising target and the size of its predecessor fund, North Haven Real Estate IX Global.
- Showing that investors have a strong appetite for alternative assets in search of yield, the fundraising news comes after Alpine Investors raised $2.25B for its latest fund, also exceeding its target.
- The new fund will make value-add/opportunistic real estate investments globally with the goal of generating superior risk-adjusted returns using prudent leverage. Capital deployment for G10 is well underway and MSREI has a substantial pipeline of opportunities in process, the company said.
- G10's investors include public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and individuals, with more than 80% of institutional capital representing commitments from existing North Haven Real Estate clients.
- “The strong investor demand for this fund underscores our continued focus on providing public and private markets solutions across real estate and infrastructure which meet our clients’ objectives,” said Dan Simkowitz, Head of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
