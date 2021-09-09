JP Morgan cuts Humanigen to underweight on FDA lenzilumab EUA rejection; shares drop 50%
Sep. 09, 2021 10:35 AM ETHGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- JP Morgan has cut Humanigen (HGEN -49.0%) to underweight from neutral and is withdrawing its price target after the FDA declined the company's request for an Emergency Use Authorization for lenzilumab for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Analyst Eric Joseph said he wasn't that surprised with the decision given lenzilumab's modest benefit compared to other therapies that have received EUAs, such as tocilizumab and baracitinib.
- Lenzilumab was also priced at a premium to tocilizumab: $10K for a therapy course compared to ~$4K.
- "We see little potential for lenzilumab commercialization in the US within the next six to nine months via EUA, and similarly low approval prospects via BLA," Joseph writes.
- He adds that Humanigen has a cash runway between three and six months and "negative read-through implications on the UK and EU regulatory fronts."